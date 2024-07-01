Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boab Metals

Sorby Hills Project FEED Study

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Front-End Engineering & Design (“FEED”) Study for its 75% owned Sorby Hills Lead-Silver- Zinc Project (“Sorby Hills” or “the Project”), located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The FEED Study augments and enhances the Sorby Hills Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) released by the Company in January 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Project updates (excluding any change in macroeconomic assumptions) have delivered an increase of +A$73M Net Cash Flow and +A$41M NPV8 compared to the DFS.

Key Base Case Project Metrics include upfront Capital Expenditure of A$264M, average C1 Cost of US$ 0.36/lb payable Lead (including silver credits), pre-tax NPV8 of A$411M, pre-tax IRR of 37%, and average annual EBITDA of A$126M.

Importantly, the net change to pre-production Capital Expenditure is limited and project pre- tax cash flows over the initial 5 years of production have improved by +A$150M providing a stronger profile to support debt financing.

Assuming current spot pricing1 for Lead, Silver, Exchange Rate and current Benchmark Lead Treatment and Silver Refining Charges results in an NPV8 of A$596M, pre-tax IRR of 47% and average annual EBITDA of A$160M.

Key Project updates include:

  • Updated post FEED pricing for the Process Plant EPC Contract provided by GR Engineering Service (“GRES”).
  • Updated mining schedule bringing forward mining of the high-grade Norton Deposit.
  • Updated metal recovery and concentrate grades for the Norton Deposit based on new metallurgical testwork on core recovered during the Phase VII drilling program.
  • Updated pricing for the Mining and Earthworks Contracts provided on a bundled basis and based on the optimised site layout and mining schedule.
  • Updated tailings strategy with above-ground tailings disposal being employed for the Life of Mine as opposed to in-pit deposition previously adopted in the DFS.

Boab Managing Director and CEO, Simon Noon, stated:

“Following the DFS, we identified clear opportunities to optimise and de-risk the Project both technically and economically. Over the past year, we have pursued these opportunities in conjunction with completing Front End Engineering & Design on our Process Plant with GRES.

We are pleased to present the results of our work during this period in the form of this FEED Study. We now look forward to accelerating our engagement with financiers and further advancing Sorby Hills toward a Final Investment Decision.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boab Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Hands shaking with Paladin Energy and Fission Uranium logos.

Top Stories This Week: Expert Calls for US$50 Silver, Paladin Offers C$1.14 Billion for Fission

Strength in the US dollar briefly pushed the gold price below US$2,300 per ounce midway through the week, but the yellow metal soon bounced back, finishing Friday (June 28) at the US$2,325 level.

The latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data came out that day, and it shows that in May core PCE was up 0.1 percent month-on-month and 2.6 percent year-on-year — in line with expectations.

PCE is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, and can help shed light on its interest rate plans.

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Thomson Project Sold for $200,000 Plus 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty

Divestment of non-core asset will streamline Eastern Metals’ asset portfolio, enabling it to focus on exploration of its high-potential Cobar and Arunta projects

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement (“HoA”) for the sale of the Thomson Project in New South Wales to Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd (ASX: LGM, “Legacy Minerals”) for $200,000 in cash and a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”).

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

Investor Presentation Gold Coast Investment Showcase

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that its Chief Executive Officer, Ley Kingdom, will be presenting at Vertical Events’ Gold Coast Investment Showcase on Thursday 20 June 2024 at 11:30am AEST.

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Reports AGSM Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports that at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the " AGSM ") held on June 17, 2024, MAG's shareholders (the " Shareholders ") approved by majority: to elect all eight directors standing for election, to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company, and to support the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Provides Mid-Year Exploration Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") releases new drill results for its Jacobina, El Peñon, La Colorada and Huaron properties, reflecting the potential for continued mineral resource replacement at these assets. In particular, drill results from La Colorada and El Peñon reveal the significant exploration potential to find additional mineralized structures in under-explored ground surrounding these operations, highlighting the potential for mineral resource growth close to existing mine infrastructure.

"At La Colorada, we discovered an entirely new set of vein structures with high silver grades to the east and southeast of the main NC2 vein. At El Peñon, drill results from the Pampa Sur zone bode well for potential mineral resource additions close to the existing mine infrastructure, with additional potential in the largely unexplored southern area of the mine," said Christopher Emerson, Pan American's Vice President of Exploration and Geology.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reports Results of 2024 AGM

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 12, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Stunning High Grade Uranium Soil Results at Portland Creek

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Victory Acquires Yellow Chief Uranium Project, Utah and Saskatchewan Uranium Portfolio

×