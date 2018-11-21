Generation Mining Identifies VTEM Conductors on Lead-Zinc-Copper Properties in Nova Scotia

The company said the program has identified a number of anomalies representing high-priority drill targets on the recently-staked Rawdon East property.









Generation Mining (CSE:GENM) has announced initial results from the 2018 airborne VTEM survey, part of the base metals exploration program in central Nova Scotia.

The company said the program has identified a number of anomalies representing high-priority drill targets on the recently-staked Rawdon East property. A 222 line-km VTEM­ survey, completed in August, has identified VTEM anomalies in geologic units which host a number of historical lead-zinc deposits. Since the late 1800s, the Middle Stewiacke region has been known to host numerous carbonate-hosted base metal and barite deposits hosted by marine sedimentary rocks and evaporites in the Windsor Group of rocks.

As quoted in the press release:

The VTEM conductors of primary interest lie within the prospective lower units of the Windsor Group rocks, coincident with discrete basement magnetic anomalies and a broader magnetic expression indicating near surface proximity to the basement rocks. As shown in Figure 2., on the west side of the Rawdon East property, the VTEM survey has detected a large area (>3x3km) of discrete, conductive source rocks, associated with an unexplored area of lower Windsor Group rocks, that are believed to be prospective for lead-zinc-copper deposits. Consequently, the conductive responses may be indicative of base metal sulfide mineralization, within 200m of the surface.

Click here to read the full Generation Mining (CSE:GENM) press release.