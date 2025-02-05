Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC)

Nuvau Minerals: Revitalizing Critical Mineral Production in Quebec’s Premier Matagami Mining District


Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC) revitalizes critical mineral production in Quebec with its flagship project, the Matagami Mining Camp, which represents a premier opportunity in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt is renowned for its high-grade deposits and significant production history and is recognized as a Tier 1 jurisdiction with exceptional mining infrastructure and skilled labor. Nuvau Minerals has an agreement to acquire the Matagami Mining Camp from Glencore. The camp has a rich mining history with 60 years of production and nearly 60 million tons mined across 12 past mines.

Nuvau Minerals' Matagami Mining CampAerial view of the Matagami Mining Camp

The Matagami Mining Camp covers over 1,300 square kilometers, comprising more than 2,500 claims. The property offers exceptional exploration potential for critical minerals, particularly zinc and copper. The Matagami Mining Camp has produced nearly 60 million tons of ore over 60 years of continuous operation.

The property features a 3,000-ton-per-day concentrator, last operated by Glencore in 2022. This infrastructure not only reduces the capital requirements for reactivation but also accelerates the timeline for potential production. Extensive geological and operational data inherited from Glencore provides a strong foundation for efficient exploration and development.

Company Highlights

  • Nuvau Minerals has an agreement to acquire the Matagami Mining Camp from Glencore, a historic mining camp with 60 years of production history and nearly 60 million tons mined across 12 past mines.
  • The flagship Matagami Mining Camp spans more than 1,300 square kilometers with more than 2,500 claims in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project includes a 3,000-ton-per-day concentrator operated by Glencore until June 2022.
  • Nuvau has invested nearly $30 million since early 2022 in a three-year exploration program to discover critical minerals, primarily zinc and copper, leveraging highly prospective targets across the property.
  • The companyaims to re-establish the Matagami Mining Camp as a leading critical minerals producer by leveraging historical data, robust infrastructure, and modern exploration techniques.
  • Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt is globally recognized as a Tier 1 jurisdiction with exceptional mining infrastructure and skilled labor.
  • Approximately $25 million has already been invested in the property, with the earn-in phase with Glencore expected to be completed by 2025.

This Nuvau Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:nmcsilver investingzinc investingZinc Investing
NMC:CC
Nuvau Minerals
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC)

Nuvau Minerals


Nuvau Minerals Inc. Appoints Market Maker

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Appoints Market Maker

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market maker agreement dated January 9, 2025 (the "Agreement") to retain Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum"), at its principal offices in Vancouver, British Columbia to provide market making services (the "Services") in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Ventum is a full-service registered investment dealer head-quartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, with offices across Canada. Ventum will trade the securities of Nuvau on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the Services provided by Ventum, the Company will pay Ventum a monthly cash fee of $5,000, to be pro-rated for any period that is less than one full month, plus any applicable taxes. It is anticipated that the total costs of the Services to the Company for the Term will be approximately $60,000, plus applicable taxes. Ventum will not receive common shares or options as compensation pursuant to providing the Services. The capital used for market making will be provided by Ventum.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing work programs at the Matagami Mining Camp.

In 2025, Nuvau will strive to continue building on its previous successes, advancing exploration efforts, and looking to increase resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate 2,114,572 Flow-Through Shares (as defined herein) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,974,236.11 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce the terms of a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 2,222,222 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will include the issuance of any combination of Common Shares issued at a price of $0.90 per Common Share (the " National FT Shares ") andor Common Shares issued at a price of $1.03 per Common Share to certain purchasers located in or subject to tax in the Province of Québec (the " Québec FT Shares " and, together with the National FT Shares, the " Flow-Through Shares "). Each Flow-Through Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Tax Act ") and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Québec Tax Act "), as applicable.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today. Nuvau is aiming to re-establish the Matagami mining district as the next critical minerals producer

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone for Nuvau," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's President and CEO. "As a public company, we will enter 2025 focused on the completion of our earn-in agreement with Glencore, for the 100% ownership of the Matagami mining camp, through the continued exploration of this highly-prospective property. We will also continue to work toward the eventual production restart, initially from the Bracemac McLeod mine and then the Caber complex. We are grateful to all our shareholders who have supported us to date and look forward to sharing our continued progress with you."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals President and CEO Peter Van Alphen

Nuvau Minerals Targets Matagami Mine Restart in Québec

Following its successful initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange and its acquisition of the Matagami property from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC) is embarking on an aggressive exploration strategy in 2025, including an intensified drilling campaign to expand known resources at Matagami.

In an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Nuvau’s president and CEO, Peter van Alphen, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, describing the project’s “incredible exploration opportunities.”

“(Matagami) is a very large land package with multiple targets already identified — we've made two discoveries so far … We've got the infrastructure from the past-producing mine processing facility, it’s a permitted mine," he said.

Zinc periodic symbol.

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends for Zinc in 2025

The zinc price performed well in 2024, becoming a leader in the base metals sector.

Zinc is predominantly used to make galvanized steel, which is used in the construction and manufacturing sectors. The past several years have seen these industries largely depressed due to high inflation and high interest rates.

What helped the base metal over the past year is that weak demand was met with weak mine supply.

Rolls of steel in a warehouse.

Zinc Stocks: 4 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

The price of zinc was on the rise in 2024, putting on a strong performance. While the metal's value has trended down in the first week of the new year, experts agree its long-term fundamentals are healthy.

Many base metals have been hit by weakened demand in recent years due to sticky inflation and higher interest rates, and zinc is no exception. Zinc supply has also faced pressure from higher mining and refining costs, causing some major zinc mines and smelters to suspend operations, with more possible if the current economic situation continues.

Once demand rebounds along with the economy, stunted demand may once again push zinc prices higher.

Zinc periodic symbol.

Zinc Price 2024 Year-End Review

Zinc was among the best-performing base metals in 2024.

It experienced a 13 percent gain, rising from US$2,621 per metric ton (MT) to US$2,979 by the end of the year.

Like copper, zinc faced concentrate shortages in 2024. This situation has led to curtailments at Chinese refiners, which have been forced to compete for limited raw material. Large purchases from exchange warehouses have exacerbated the situation, reducing the amount of refined zinc available to the broader market.

Democratic Republic of Congo on a map with a small flag.

Kipushi Zinc Mine Reopens in DRC After 31 Year Production Hiatus

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) marked a major milestone with the reopening of the Kipushi mine after a 31 year operational hiatus.

An 800,000 metric ton (MT) per year concentrator facility was completed at Kipushi in May, with first concentrate produced in June. The mine’s projected output for the year is between 50,000 and 70,000 MT of zinc in concentrate.

Over the next five years, Ivanhoe expects annual production at Kipushi to average 278,000 MT, driven by a targeted recovery rate target of 96 percent and an average concentrate grade of 55 percent contained zinc.

Rolls of galvanized steel sheets inside a warehouse.

A Comprehensive Guide to Zinc Investing

As investors increasingly evaluate new and emerging opportunities in the critical minerals space, one versatile metal stands out as an attractive option driven by its vast industrial applications and growing importance in emerging technologies.

A comprehensive guide to zinc investing will provide prospective investors with a deeper understanding of the metal’s unique properties, market dynamics, industrial applications and compelling investment opportunities.

Latest News

Nuvau Minerals
Latest Press Releases

Falco Engages Nettlehurst Capital Advisors Inc.

Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Anteros Secures Knob Lake Property Mineral Tenure to 2030

Alvopetro Announces January 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing, an Operational Update and a Strategic Entry into the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

×