Fancamp Zeroes In on Appalachian Piedmont in Virginia

Fancamp Exploration (TSXV:FNC) recently completed a 1,220 line kilometer Geotech VTEM survey over sectors of the under-explored Appalachian Piedmont, in Virginia. This combined with compilation of geological, geophysical and geochemical databases has enabled the identification of highly prospective trends with respect to gold and base metals.

As quoted from the press release:

The company is currently following up on a number of priority targets generated by the VTEM survey and compilation work. Negotiations with multiple landowners are underway regarding property access and mineral rights lease agreements.

