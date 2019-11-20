Copper

Wolfden Updates Exploration on Pickett Mt. Project in Maine

- November 20th, 2019

Wolfden Resources (TSXV:WLF) provided the following update on its wholly owned high-grade zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposit located in Northern Maine, USA. 

As quoted in the press release:

The 2019 exploration program recently concluded with 3,530 meters of diamond drilling, ground and bore-hole geophysics, soil sampling, mapping and prospecting; all focused on expanding the known mineral resource of 2.05 million tonnes at 19.3 percent zinc equivalent of indicated resources (9.9 percent zinc, 3.9 percent lead, 1.4 percent copper, 102 g/t silver & 0.92 g/t gold) and 2.03 Mt at 20.6 percent zinc equivalent of inferred resources (11.0 percent zinc, 4.4 percent lead, 1.2 percent copper, 111 g/t  silver & 0.92 g/t gold). In addition, new drill targets where delineated on the property and along the 30 km trend.

