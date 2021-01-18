Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Forza Petroleum, Northern Dynasty, Pipestone Energy, Almonty Industries and Pieridae Energy.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trending down early on Friday (January 15) at 17,885.71, but ultimately ended the week at 17,908.08.

The index finished the week not far from where it started, with energy stocks down and concerns over tighter lockdowns offsetting optimism around a US stimulus plan.

In commodities, gold and silver fell on Friday, while copper was still holding above the US$8,000 per tonne mark by the end of the week.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Forza Petroleum (TSX:FORZ)

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM)

Pipestone Energy (TSX:PIPE)

Almonty Industries (TSX:AII)

Pieridae Energy (TSX:PEA)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Forza Petroleum

Forza Petroleum, formerly Oryx Petroleum, is an international oil exploration, development and production company. Forza Petroleum has a 65 percent participating interest in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Despite not releasing any news last week, Forza Petroleum increased 71.43 percent to end at C$0.12.

2. Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals is focused on developing the Pebble project in Alaska, where, according to the company, the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource is located.

Last Monday (January 11), the company announced that the State of Alaska will appeal the Pebble project’s permit denial. Shares of Northern Dynasty increased 44.09 percent last week to end at C$0.67.

3. Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company whose head office is in Calgary, Alberta. It has set its focus on developing its condensate-rich assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta.

Pipestone’s key asset is the Montney formation in Calgary. Last week, shares of the company increased 35.29 percent to end the five day period at C$0.92.

4. Almonty Industries

Canada-based Almonty Industries is focused on the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in Western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal, as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea. It is also developing the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in Northwestern Spain.

After announcing a company shift toward Korea last week, shares of the company increased 32.81 percent to end the period at C$0.85.

5. Pieridae Energy

Pieridae Energy is focused on integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility and the production of LNG for sale in Europe and other markets.

Last week, Pieridae Energy saw its share price go up by 28.09 percent to reach C$0.57.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.