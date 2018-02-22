Tom Albanese and Ernie Nutter Join Nevada Copper’s Newly Formed Advisory Board

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Tom Albanese and G. Ernest “Ernie” Nutter to a newly created Advisory Board, which will assist the Company with corporate, technical, operational and financing strategies to further the Company’s key objective of advancing its Pumpkin Hollow project in Nevada. The Company anticipates that Messrs. Albanese and Nutter will be nominated for election to its Board of Directors at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Evgenij Iorich, Chairman of Nevada Copper’s Board of Directors, stated:

“On behalf of the Board, I wish to welcome Tom and Ernie to the Nevada Copper team. Their broad mining industry knowledge, experience and networks will be of great advantage for Nevada Copper as we seek to strengthen our team and gear up to commence construction of the Pumpkin Hollow project.”

Tom Albanese is currently a Director of Franco-Nevada Corporation. He was previously Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited from 2014 to 2017. Mr. Albanese was Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto plc from 2007 to 2013, and previously served on the Boards of Ivanhoe Mines Limited, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources Limited. Mr. Albanese holds a Master of Science degree in Mining Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbank.

Ernie Nutter is a highly regarded mining analyst, formerly with one of the world’s largest money managers, Capital Group, from 2004 until his retirement in 2017. Prior to this, he spent over 13 years with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) where he was Managing Director of RBC Capital Markets, Director of RBC’s Global Mining Research team and former Chairman of RBC Dominion Securities’ (now RBC Capital Markets) Strategic Planning Committee. Mr. Nutter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Dalhousie University.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper controls the 100%-owned Pumpkin Hollow copper project located near Yerington Nevada. The Pumpkin Hollow copper project is located entirely on private land close to infrastructure with all required power and water supplies secured. With the project entirely on private land, all required Nevada permits for construction and mine operations are in hand for both and underground and open pit operation. The Company’s Pumpkin Hollow Copper Project represents an attractive, “shovel-ready”, fully-permitted copper project located in an ideal mine-friendly location. For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website (www.nevadacopper.com).

