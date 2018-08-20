Copper

Panoro Announces the Approval of Environmental Impact Assessment Expansion at Cotabambas

- August 20th, 2018

This is the second expansion approved and includes the area of the Chaupec skarn target zone.

Panoro Minerals (TSXV:PML) has announced the approval of the expansion of the semi-detailed environmental impact assessment (EIAsd) for the Cotabambas project in Peru.  This is the second expansion approved to the original EIAsd and includes the area of the Chaupec skarn target zone.

President and CEO of Panoro, Luquman Shaheen said:

“The approval of the expansion of the EIAsd allows Panoro to extend its exploration drilling program into the highly prospective areas of cluster 2.  Cluster 2 has been the subject of extensive recent mapping, sampling and geophysical survey studies by Panoro.  These studies have identified the occurrence of skarn copper-gold-silver mineralization over extensive areas.  Panoro’s exploration plans for cluster 2 will target the addition of high grade near surface skarn mineralization to the current mine plan to further enhance the economics of the project.  The scale of the resource potential in cluster 2 may be significant with the potential to increase the scale of the project identified in the current PEA.”

Click here to read the full Panoro Minerals (TSXV:PML) press release.

