Kutcho Enters Environmental Assessment and Permitting Process

Kutcho Copper (TSXV:KC,OTC:KCCFF) has announced the submission of the final project description to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office on September 16, 2019, which initiates the Environmental Assessment process in BC.

The company said that with the passing of Bill C-69 (Canadian Impact Assessment Act) and associated threshold regulations, the Kutcho Project is not required to undertake a federal environmental assessment.

As quoted in the press release, Kutcho Copper President and CEO Vince Sorace said:

“The opportunity to develop and review the Project Description collaboratively with the Kaska Dena and Tahltan Nations was of utmost importance to the Kutcho Project, and is key to building our relationship with the two Nations. The time and effort they put into this work is greatly appreciated by the Company and we look forward to working together with the Kaska Dena and Tahltan Nations as the project progresses.”

