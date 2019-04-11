KOPR Point Announces Majuba Hill Exploration Update

KOPR Point Ventures Inc. (CSE:KOPR) (OTC:NPEZF) (FSE:4NP) (“KOPR Point” or the “Company”) offers an exploration update on the Majuba Hill Copper Project.









KOPR Point Ventures Inc. (CSE:KOPR) (OTC:NPEZF) (FSE:4NP) (“KOPR Point” or the “Company”) offers an exploration update on the Majuba Hill Copper Project.

David Greenway comments:

“The results of our previously announced re-assay of core from MG1703 have given our technical advisory board the clarity to review previous anomalous drill results around what we are calling the Majuba Extension. The Company now realizes that there is a major opportunity to expand the oxide copper mineralization at Majuba Hill that presents tremendous potential upside for our shareholders. I couldn’t be more pleased or excited by what our technical team has done. The implications of what we have discovered in Hole MG 1703 which stepped out 1000 feet are of vital importance. Hole MG 1703 is the “Key-Stone” that allowed us to recognize the significance of the assay results from previous core hole MM-21 which has an interval of substantial copper oxide at the same elevation as the interval in MG 1703 — 66.9 ft @ 0.71% Cu.”

Core hole MM-21 was drilled in 2012(1) and using a mining-type intersection calculation (2), with a greater than 0.05% copper cut-off the oxide intersections include:

410 ft to 460 ft – 50 ft@ 0.313% Cu

550 ft to 570 ft – 20 ft @ 0.12% Cu

580 ft to 700 ft – 120 ft @ 0.23% Cu

(includes 580 ft to 625 ft – 45 ft @ 0.39% Cu

(1) Alan J. Morris MSc, CPG May 31, 2017 NI43-101 Technical Report, Majuba Hill Coper Project, Pershing County Nevada, USA

(2) No more than 1 internal “waste” assay less than 0.05% Cu and intersection still has to be at least 0.10%. True width is unknown at this time.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/44031_60575a7f346b798c_002full.jpg

The oxide intercept in MM-21 is 300 feet north of the oxide intercept in MG1703.

Deeper in the hole the increasing copper-bearing sulfides (chalcopyrite) returned:

790 ft to 985 ft – 215 ft @ 0.28% Cu

(includes 850 ft to 960 ft – 110 ft @ 0.38% Cu with 865 ft to 975 ft-10 ft @ 1.16% Cu)

There has been no drilling along the top of the Majuba Extension ridge. This leaves a 600 to 800 foot thick zone between holes MG1703 & MM-21 and Copper oxide sampled near the top of the ridge. This undrilled zone is also directly above the high-grade sulfide intersections in MMX-24.

The Company is currently fast-tracking plans for a drill program for 2019. The initial plan is to drill 16-18 holes as part of the ongoing economic evaluation of the surface oxide mineralization and the program will be a mix of Reverse Circulation (RC) and Core. It is anticipated that the total budget for the program (including third party 43-101 modeling) will be $610,000 USD. The drilling will be staged to allow more precise drill locations as the program advances. A significant portion of the drilling being planned will be done on the patented mining claims, which should shorten the permitting timelines.

The Company believes that there is a high probability for expanding the currently modeled oxide copper mineralization beyond MG1703 and MM-21. This would result in a much larger mineralized zone of leachable copper close enough to the surface to be considered for an open-pit mining scenario.

Sampling for MG1703 was conducted under the supervision of the Company’s consulting geologist and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material, was inserted approximately every 24 samples. The samples were delivered to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories preparation facility in Elko, NV where they were crushed and pulverized. Resulting sample pulps were shipped to Bureau Veritas certified laboratory in Sparks, NV or Vancouver, BC.

Pulps were digested using a multi-acid digestion and analyzed for copper and 34 additional elements using ICP-ES. Gold was analyzed using a fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on a 30-gram split. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to insure accurate and verifiable results.

E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker III, CPG, Chairman of the Company’s Advisory Board, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About KOPR Point Ventures Inc.

KOPR Point (CSE: KOPR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NP) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage Copper and Copper/Gold assets. Management has been mandated to focus on geo-politically safe and stable regimes with mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of KOPR Point Ventures

“David Greenway”

President & CEO

Corporate Office

310-221 West Esplanade

North Vancouver, BC

V7M 3J3

For further information, please contact:

E: dg@KOPRpoint.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Click here to connect with KOPR Point Ventures Inc. (CSE:KOPR, OTC:NPEZF, FSE:4NP) for an Investor Presentation.