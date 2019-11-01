Hannan Metals’ First Mining Concession Granted at San Martin, Peru

Hannan Metals announced it has received notice that mining concession at the San Martin Copper-Silver Project in Peru has been granted.









Hannan Metals (TSXV:HAN,OTCPK:HANNF) announced it has received notice from the Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Institute of Peru that the first mining concession at the San Martin Copper-Silver Project in Peru has been granted.

Michael Hudson, Hannan’s CEO, states, “The sediment-hosted copper-silver San Martin project presents a new basin-scale copper-silver district in Peru. Granting of the first mining concession is a key advancement and provides secure tenure which will allow for more advanced social and work programs to be executed, including drill permitting. We look forward to further developing trusted relationships with local communities during our upcoming exploration programs over this large project. The next technical steps include further geological and prospecting with an aim to achieving drill permitting in early 2020.”

