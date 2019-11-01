Copper

Investing News
Search Search Active

Hannan Metals’ First Mining Concession Granted at San Martin, Peru

- November 1st, 2019

 Hannan Metals announced it has received notice that mining concession at the San Martin Copper-Silver Project in Peru has been granted.

 Hannan Metals (TSXV:HAN,OTCPK:HANNF) announced it has received notice from the Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Institute of Peru that the first mining concession at the San Martin Copper-Silver Project in Peru has been granted.

As quoted from the press release:

Michael Hudson, Hannan’s CEO, states, “The sediment-hosted copper-silver San Martin project presents a new basin-scale copper-silver district in Peru. Granting of the first mining concession is a key advancement and provides secure tenure which will allow for more advanced social and work programs to be executed, including drill permitting.  We look forward to further developing trusted relationships with local communities during our upcoming exploration programs over this large project.  The next technical steps include further geological and prospecting with an aim to achieving drill permitting in early 2020.”

Click here to view the full press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Midland Announces the Discovery of Several New Showings
Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Copper’s Fall From Grace
Acerus Updates on Temporary Unavailability of NATESTO in Canada and South Korea
Lotus Ventures Approaching First Shipment & Appoints CFO

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *