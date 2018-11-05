Copper

Investing News

Amerigo Resources Reports Q3-2018 Financial Results

- November 5th, 2018

The company said it continues to expect 2018 production of 65 – 70 million pounds of copper.

Amerigo Resources (TSX:ARG) has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2018, reporting that results continue to be in line with the company’s 2018 production and cost guidance.

The company said it continues to expect 2018 production of 65 – 70 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of US$1.45 to US$1.60/lb and molybdenum production guidance has been increased to 1.8 million pounds.

President and CEO of Amerigo, Rob Henderson said:

“In Q3-2018, Amerigo achieved record production of 17.6 million pounds of copper as the MVC phase two expansion began to improve recovery efficiency as planned. As we ramped up production, cash cost came down to US$1.38/lb from US$1.71/lb in the preceding quarter. These results allowed us to generate US$6.2 million in operating cash flow, despite lower copper prices. We look forward to achieving commercial production of the phase two project in Q4-2018.”

Click here to read the full Amerigo Resources (TSX:ARG) press release.

copper free industry report

What's ahead for copper stocks?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Attunity Gains 40 Percent
Precious Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Price Slips After Strong US Jobs Report
5 Highlights of the World Gold Council’s Q3 Demand Trends Report
Hudbay Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *