Aequus and Ehave Announce Collaboration Agreement for Patient Data

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (TSXV:AQS; OTCQB:AQSZF) and Ehave (OTCQB:EHVVF) announced a new collaboration agreement with each other on the basis of Aequus using Ehave’s bioinformatics platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (“Aequus” or the “Company“), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, and Ehave, a healthcare bioinformatics company whose platform efficiently captures, integrates, and delivers high-quality clinical data and treatment tools, have entered into a collaboration agreement whereby Aequus will incorporate Ehave’s bioinformatics platform to enhance and streamline data management processes for Aequus-sponsored clinical trials studying specific Cannabinoid-rich formulations for treating a number of neurological disorders. The Companies had been working together under a previously announced Letter of Intent established in August 2017. The terms of the agreement are similar to that of the original Letter of Intent. Aequus will pay Ehave a per-patient fee for trials conducted using Ehave’s platform and Aequus will receive patient assessment, diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes and side-effect profile content from formal and informal studies conducted using the Ehave platform, subject to standard patient consent and clinical research ethics approvals. Aequus will own all clinical results and data generated from trials using the Ehave platform.

