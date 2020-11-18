What Does the FDA Think About Psychedelics?

The development of the psychedelics industry depends on myriad factors, but one of the most critical ones is its relationship with a principal medical authority.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the leading authority for drug approvals in the US. This federal body determines the outcome of medical products reaching the hands of patients.

The FDA reviews the clinical data created from established medical studies evaluating the feasibility of drug compounds or products as treatments for specific ailments.

As a US federal agency, the FDA must adhere to the federal policy dictated for drugs. As such, the federal drug scheduling system provides the roadmap for views on all kinds of drugs and the regulations these must follow.

Several psychedelic compounds currently find themselves on the Schedule I list, meaning the most heavily scrutinized drugs in the eyes of the federal authorities. Cannabis is also listed on this segment.

If this is the case then, why are companies in the psychedelic drug development space, pursuing clinical studies looking for FDA approval?

Despite the conflicting nature of the legal status of these drugs compared to the medical benefits and investment excitement currently seen, the FDA isn’t so closed off to not examine the potential medical benefits of drugs atop the scheduling list.

During the first Prohibition Partners LIVE online event, Rick Doblin, founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), told the audience he saw the FDA as an engaged partner in the conversations surrounding the construction of clinical trials with psychedelic agents.

Doblin added he perceived the FDA as a regulatory agency willing to put science over politics when it came to the medical benefit of psychedelics. MAPS is investigating the use of MDMA as a method of psychotherapy for patients with PTSD.

In 2017, this psychedelics-based method was granted a “Breakthrough Therapy” designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a move that represented the changing perspective from the drug authority. MAPS has said in the past it expects its phase 3 trials sometime in 2021.

MAPS is a non-profit not looking to change that anytime soon. While the group does take donations, investors looking to play off the market are going to see companies pursue elaborate medical trials seeking similar positive results to those of MAPS.

Recently, the psychedelics investment market was catapulted by the public listing from Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) directly into a senior US stock exchange.

Similarly to MAPS, the investigation from Compass Pathways has also received support from the FDA. In 2018, the company confirmed it had received a “Breakthrough Therapy” designation from the FDA for its study of treatment-resistant depression using psilocybin.

Significance of changing mentality surrounding psychedelics

In 2019, Psychedelic Support highlighted the fact alone that the FDA and National Institutes of Health had commented on the medical benefits associated with psychedelic-based treatments.

“The message was clear. The FDA will evaluate risk-benefit profile of psychedelic substances in the same way as other investigational drugs,” the report indicated.

According to the report, the agency outlined its requirements for clinical trial designs, highlighting the following specifications:

How psychedelics work in a particular setting

Timing of administration

Structured approach or will multiple approaches work

How fast does symptom reduction occur and how long are symptoms decreased

Do people relapse and if so can the drug retrieve them from relapse

Investor takeaway

From the information currently available, investors can piece together a growing amount of support from one of the biggest drug authorities in the world for the benefit of psychedelics.

The medical indications show off a promising market already garnering support across the board of investment.

