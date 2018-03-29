Zosano Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Zosano Pharma (Nasdaq:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using its proprietary ADAM technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

n addition, Zosano has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Zosano intends to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering to complete the long-term safety study of its lead product candidate, M207, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

