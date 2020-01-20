Zomedica Hits Milestones for Cancer Liquid Biopsy Platform

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American:ZOM,TSXV:ZOM) has successfully completed the development and manufacturing milestones for its reference lab cancer liquid biopsy platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Zomedica is developing assays for the detection of hemangiosarcoma, osteosarcoma, and lymphoma, for use with its liquid biopsy platform. Lymphoma, osteosarcoma and hemangiosarcoma are three of the top five most commonly diagnosed canine cancers.

The development work done under its license and supply agreement with Celsee, Inc. (“Celsee”), an innovator of progressive rare cell capture, characterization and single cell analysis products in the emerging field of liquid biopsy, has demonstrated the capability to determine whether circulating tumor cells (“CTCs”) can be detected in canines to confirm the existence of certain cancers with a high level of sensitivity and specificity.