XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Upon closing, Janssen paid XBiotech $750 million, with $75 million held in escrow for 18 months. Should Janssen pursue bermekimab indications outside of dermatology, XBiotech could also receive up to $600 million in additional payments upon completion of certain commercialization authorizations. In addition to the bermekimab acquisition, Janssen and XBiotech entered into manufacturing supply and clinical services agreements. Revenue from these agreements are expected to generate positive cash flow for XBiotech over the next two years. While Janssen acquired all rights to bermekimab, XBiotech remains free to use its True Human Antibody discovery program to develop new antibody therapeutics targeting IL-1⍺ (the same target as bermekimab) and to commercialize these therapeutics for all non-dermatological diseases. XBiotech plans to re-enter clinical development expeditiously with next generation anti-IL-1⍺ therapeutics.

