WPD Pharmaceuticals Receives European Patent for Cancer Drugs

WPD Pharmaceuticals (CSE:WBIO) has received confirmation that the European national phase validation has been completed for the patent on antibodies against human and canine IL-13ra2.

In addition, Wake Forest was granted a European patent for EphA3 and Multi-Valent Targeting of Tumors (European Patent No. 3068797). The Company previously announced that Wake Forest had received the same patent in the United States. The IL-13ra2 protein is part of WPD’s “WP101” drug portfolio and the patent was licensed to WPD for the development of the protein critical in the development of Th2 immune responses, which are associated with allergy, asthma, fibrosis and aggressive forms of cancer.

