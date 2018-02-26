TESARO Announces Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ZEJULA® (Niraparib) and Anti-PD-L1 Cancer Immunotherapy

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to evaluate the combination of the PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) and TESARO’s PARP-inhibitor ZEJULA® (niraparib) in patients with metastatic bladder cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

“This collaboration enables us to expand the clinical assessment of niraparib and PD(L)-1 combinations beyond ovarian, breast and lung cancer,” said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO. “The combination of these two therapies could provide a potential option for patients with advanced bladder cancer, for whom mechanisms of immune escape, despite significant recent advances with anti-PD(L)-1 agents, remain a clinically relevant unmet need.”

