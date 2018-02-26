Pharmaceutical Investing

TESARO Announces Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ZEJULA® (Niraparib) and Anti-PD-L1 Cancer Immunotherapy

« Positive Regulatory News …
• February 26, 2018
Add Comment

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to evaluate the combination of the PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ®) and TESARO’s PARP-inhibitor ZEJULA® (niraparib) in patients with metastatic bladder cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

“This collaboration enables us to expand the clinical assessment of niraparib and PD(L)-1 combinations beyond ovarian, breast and lung cancer,” said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO. “The combination of these two therapies could provide a potential option for patients with advanced bladder cancer, for whom mechanisms of immune escape, despite significant recent advances with anti-PD(L)-1 agents, remain a clinically relevant unmet need.”

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply