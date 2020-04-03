Revive Therapeutics Provides An Investor Announcement

Revive Therapeutics (CSE:RVV), a life sciences company, has learnt that buy recommendations and letters are being circulated in Germany.









Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE:RVV), a life sciences company, has learnt that buy recommendations and letters are being circulated in Germany. The Company, along with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (“BaFin”) suggests shareholders fully understand these materials.

BaFin advises all investors to check the information given in the buy recommendations by consulting sources, especially if the buy recommendations are made in an aggressive way and investors are signalled the prospect of higher profits.

In Germany, the company’s shares are traded in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segments of the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges and on Tradegate. Investors can find information in a brochure published by BaFin, which is only available in German.

“Investors can visit its website, www.revivethera.com, for up-to-date information pertaining to the Company and its continuing research and development efforts,” states Michael Frank, the Chief Executive Officer of Revive. Revive has not paid any compensation for activity that addresses target prices.”

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Buccilamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted in the past FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis, (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

