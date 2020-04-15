Relevium Reports $250,000 in Pre-Sales for Bioganix® CleanCare Hand Sanitizers in First 6 Days

Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV) is pleased to announce its new line of Bioganix® CleanCare hand sanitizers has been met with very strong pre-sales demand.









Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV, OTC:RLLVF and Frankfurt:6BX) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce today that its new line of Bioganix® CleanCare hand sanitizers has been met with very strong pre-sales demand of approximately one quarter of a million dollars since the product was made available on April 9, 2020.

Last week, on April 9, 2020, the Company announced it had lunched its pre-order platform for its 8oz format of CleanCare of hand sanitizers on a pre-order first-come, first-served basis, making the product available, making the new product available in Canada and US.

“We are very please with the initial reception of our Bioganix® CleanCare hand sanitizers, at a time when a new standard for social interactions and personal care is in development,” stated Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium. Commenting further, Mr. Useche said, “The launch of our hand sanitizer is also a major milestone for Bioganix® as it is also the fist time its trusted brand has been made available to the Canadian market.”

For more information about to product and for pre-order purposes please visit https://www.bioganix.com/pages/cleancare

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions, or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek to rely on the applicable safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

For more information about this press release:

Tel: +1.888.528.8687

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Email: investors@releviumcorp.com

Website: www.releviumtechnologies.com

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Click here to connect with Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RLV,OTCQB:RLLVF;FWB:6BX) for an Investor Presentation.

Source