Potential Blockbuster Drugs Investors Should Watch for in 2019

A report by Cortellis says that seven drugs entering the market in 2019 are projected to reach blockbuster status by 2023.









Every year, countless new drugs enter the market while only a select few have the potential of becoming blockbuster treatments within their first five years, according to this year’s Cortellis’ “Drugs to Watch 2019” report.

As declared by the research firm, blockbuster drugs are treatments that cross the US$1 billion annual sales threshold. This year, Cortellis says that seven drugs entering the stage are projected to reach that status by 2023.

Over the last six years, Cortellis has been publishing its report on drugs to watch and says that in 2019, more companies are focusing on rare diseases, unmet needs and “conditions with current treatments hampered by safety, efficacy or other issues.”

Almost all of candidates on on the list are putting their efforts on diseases resulting from genetic disorders, or “excessive immune response” which includes autoimmunity. Of note, the research firm highlights this year’s list doesn’t include any cancer-related drugs, but says in the future it could highlight the “increasing range of new oncology treatments in development.”

On that note, here the Investing News Network breaks down each of the seven potential blockbuster drugs coming on the market this year, according to Cortellis, and the public companies behind these therapies.

1. Upadacitinib

The first drug Cortellis highlights in its list is upadacitinib (ABT-494), a drug being developed by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), to treat rheumatoid arthritis. ABT-494 is an orally given inhibitor of an intracellular target, which is JAK1. Cortellis estimates the drug will garner US$53 million in sales this year, with that number increasing to a staggering US$2.2 billion by 2023.

In the US, the drug received priority breakthrough from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2018 and by December AbbVie had submitted a new drug application to the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for ABT-494. In February, AbbVie revealed that ABT-494 had been accepted by the FDA for priority review.

Cortellis estimates the drug will receive a 95 percent approval in each region, with the US approving ABT-494 in August and the European Union (EU) giving it the nod in October of this year.

ABT-494’s filings in the US and EU was based off data from AbbVie’s Phase 3 SELECT trial program, which demonstrated improvements in moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Other Phase 3 trials for the drug are taking place in ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease and atopic dermatitis.

2. Zolgensma

Zolgensma (AVXS-101) is the second drug highlighted by Cortellis. AVXS-101 was developed by AveXis, a subsidiary of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The treatment is administered as an IV infusion which uses a viral vector to “introduce DNA for a functional SMN (survival motor neuron) protein into a patient’s cells.” This allows the cells to create the SMN protein that is missing.

Cortellis projects sales of AVXS-101 to generate revenues of U$449 million in 2019 before reaching US$2.09 billion in 2023. Last year, AveXis filed to have the drug approved in the US, EU and Japan to treat SMA type I. SMA is a “muscle-wasting” condition which affects mostly babies and children and has the potential to be lethal, mostly in early childhood.

It is expected by both AveXis and Novartis that the drug will officially launch in the US and Japan sometime in the first half of this year and in the EU in the latter half of 2019. Cortellis estimates approval probabilities of the drug are more than 70 percent in the US and EU while in Japan that number is 90 percent.

3. Roxadustat

Next is roxadustat (FG-4592, AZD-9941, ASP-1517), which is being co-developed by AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN), FibroGen (NYSE:FGEN) and Astellas Pharma (OTC Pink:ALPMY). FG-4592 aims to treat anemia in chronic kidney disease patients which are in dialysis and is given orally by way of a hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor.

According to Cortellis, this drug will generate revenues of US$30 million in 2019 and increasing to US$1.97 billion by 2023. Through inhibiting HIF-PF, the drug “preserves” the hypoxia-inducible factor and is then able to “stimulate the production of erythropoietin and mobilization of iron,” which therefore assists red blood cell production and function.

Roxadustat was approved in China in December to treat chronic kidney disease-related anemia in patients that depend on dialysis. It is estimated the drug will launch in the country in the second half of 2019, while approval for patients not on dialysis should happen sometime in mid-2019.

Meanwhile Cortellis says the drug is currently undergoing regulatory review in Japan and has a 95 percent change of being approved in the country by August of this year. In the US, a filing is projected to take place by Q3 2019 with Cortellis estimating a 94 percent probability of being approved, should that filing take place.

4. Ultomiris

Ultomiris (ravulizumab, ALXN-1210) is the fourth drug Cortellis projects to be a blockbuster drug. Ultomiris is developed by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) and is indicated for paraxysmal noctunral hemoglobinuria (PNH), which is a rare blood disorder affecting one and five people for every million.

Ultomiris is another drug administered as an IV infusion, this time through a complement inhibitor (humanized monoclonal antibody). Cortellis projects revenues from ultomiris to total US$170 million this year and reaching US$1.93 billion by 2023.

In December of last year, the FDA officially granted Alexion Pharmaceuticals approval of ultomiris for use in adult patients with PNH and was officially launched in January 2019.

5. Skyrizi

Fifth is skyrizi (risankizumab, BI-655066, ABBV:006), which is developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, to treat psoriasis. Psoriasis happens when the replacing of skin cells is “abnormally increased” and results in the build-up of skin cells on the surface that create itchy and painful scales and plaques. Skyrizi is given as a subcutaneous injection and is a monoclonal antibody which inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-23.

Cortellis is projecting sales of skyrizi to touch US$132 million 2019 before crossing the US$1.74 billion threshold in 2023.

The companies filed for FDA approval of skyrizi in April 2018 for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and for the same condition in the EU in May 2018. On March 26, the drug officially received regulatory approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for skyrizi to treat plaque psoriasis, generalized pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis and psoratic arthritis for adult patients that have not responded well to other therapies.

According to Cortellis, the drug has a 95 percent approval probability in the US and the EU.

6. AR-101

AR-101, which is developed by Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT), is an oral desensitization immunotherapy to treat peanut allergies. Cortellis is estimating sales of the drug to reach US$35 million in 2019 and climbing to US$1.17 billion by 2023.

Peanut allergies are one of the more common food allergies, affecting roughly six million people across the US and Europe. AR-101 is comprised of defined amounts of peanut protein and is to be given in increased amounts over a set period of months to induce peanut tolerance in these patients.

In December 2018, the company submitted a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for approval of AR-101 in children and adolescents between the ages of four and 17. That said, in February the company revealed the FDA decided the drug, as an allergenic extract, is exempt from PDUFA. Should the breakthrough therapy designation not be given to AR-101 and an expedited review doesn’t transpire, the NLS filing could potentially be given a 12-month timeline for review.

That said, Cortellis estimates a 95 percent chance of approval in the US by November 2019 and an EU filing in the first half of this year.

7. LentiGlobin

The final drug that Cortellis projects will reach blockbuster status is LentiGlobin (betibeglogene darolentivec), which was created by bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) for beta-thalassemia in transfusion-dependent patients.

The drug is an investigational gene therapy administered through an IV infusion. Beta-thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder where beta globin, which is one half of the hemoglobin complex is either minimized or lacking, and results in life-threatening anemia. According to Cortellis, LentiGlobin has a sales forecast of US$11 million in 2019 before climbing significantly to US$1.12 billion by 2023.

LentiGlobin was accepted for regulatory review in the EU last October. According to the release, the treatment had been granted an accelerated assessment by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA in July of last year.

Cortellis estimates approval of the drug to be 88 percent in the EU by November of this year while in the US that number is 70 percent in the US with approval projected for February 2021.

