Oyster Point Pharma Announces Addition to Russell Indexes

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) announced that the company will be added to the Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes after market close on Monday (December 23).

As quoted in the press release:

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000® provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Both the Russell 2000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes are a subset of the Russell 3000® Index, which measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization. “We are pleased to be added to the Russell Indexes and are looking forward to gaining further awareness with the investor community about our focus on pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases,” said Jeffrey Nau, PhD, MMS, President and CEO of Oyster Point Pharma.

