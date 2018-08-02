OncoMed Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics, today announced second quarter 2018 financial results and provided a corporate update. As of June 30, 2018, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $79.9 million. As quoted in the press release: “The first half of the year has been … Continued











OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics, today announced second quarter 2018 financial results and provided a corporate update. As of June 30, 2018, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $79.9 million.

As quoted in the press release:

“The first half of the year has been focused on effective execution in the development of our pipeline of oncology candidates, including navicixizumab, etigilimab (anti-TIGIT) and GITRL-Fc which are being investigated in ongoing clinical trials,” said John Lewicki, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoMed. “These activities will culminate in important data announcements later this year. We are particularly encouraged by the potential of navicixizumab, our lead product candidate, in the treatment of late-stage ovarian cancer and look forward to sharing single-agent and chemotherapy combination data by the end of the year. We also plan to report first-in-human dose escalation Phase 1a data from our etigilimab program in the fourth quarter of 2018, while early clinical data from our GITRL-Fc program will likely be available in the first half of 2019.”

