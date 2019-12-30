Myovant Sciences Confirms Closing of US$400 Million Loan Facility

Myovant confirmed the closing of the previously announced loan facility from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, now increased to US$400 million.









Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) confirmed the closing of the previously announced loan facility from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO:4506), now increased to US$400 million.

The closing of the loan facility is concurrent with the transfer by Roivant Sciences of a majority of Myovant’s shares and four additional biopharmaceutical “Vant” companies to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. (“Sumitovant”), a newly-formed subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma as a result of the completion of their transaction for the creation of a significant multi-national Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma-Roivant Alliance. With the increase in its loan facility with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Myovant will repay its pre-existing loans from NovaQuest Capital Management and Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC). Concurrent with the transfer of Myovant’s shares, Hiroshi Nomura and Adele Gulfo have joined Myovant’s Board of Directors, while Vivek Ramaswamy and Frank Torti, M.D., have transitioned off.

