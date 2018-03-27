miRagen Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MRG-110

miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies, announced today the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of MRG-110 (S95010) by Servier. MRG-110 is a locked nucleic acid modified oligonucleotide inhibitor of microRNA-92.

As quoted in the press release:

“This clinical development milestone is an important step in our long-standing collaboration with Servier. The aspiration of our collaboration is to address cardiovascular and other diseases that have been difficult to treat with traditional therapeutic approaches,” said miRagen President and CEO William S. Marshall, Ph.D. “Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and over a third of the adult U.S. population suffers from at least one form of the disease. We look forward to the next step of development of MRG-110 which should guide how this product candidate may potentially be used as an innovative therapy for patients in need.”

