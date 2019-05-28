KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents KVD900 Data
KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV) has announced it has presented data at he C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary.
As quoted in the press release:
“KVD900 is an oral, novel, potent and selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, a validated target in hereditary angioedema, or HAE,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “We believe KVD900 represents a new therapeutic opportunity to rapidly halt HAE attacks at their earliest sign and we look forward to seeing the Phase 2 data late this year.”
KalVista’s oral presentation and poster showed:
- KVD900 rapidly reached high levels of drug exposure and was well tolerated without related gastrointestinal adverse events
- KVD900 successfully interrupts the contact activation system’s positive feedback loop between plasma kallikrein, prekallikrein, and FXII
- Within 10 minutes an inhibitory effect on plasma kallikrein activity was detected with KVD900 in undiluted plasma and within 20 minutes it was by greater than 95%. KVD900 provided critical high molecular weight kininogen (HK) cleavage protection for at least 10 hours
