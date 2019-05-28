KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents KVD900 Data

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV) has announced it has presented data at he C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary. As quoted in the press release: “KVD900 is an oral, novel, potent and selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, a validated target in hereditary angioedema, or HAE,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. … Continued









KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV) has announced it has presented data at he C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in Budapest, Hungary.

As quoted in the press release:

“KVD900 is an oral, novel, potent and selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, a validated target in hereditary angioedema, or HAE,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “We believe KVD900 represents a new therapeutic opportunity to rapidly halt HAE attacks at their earliest sign and we look forward to seeing the Phase 2 data late this year.” KalVista’s oral presentation and poster showed: KVD900 rapidly reached high levels of drug exposure and was well tolerated without related gastrointestinal adverse events

KVD900 successfully interrupts the contact activation system’s positive feedback loop between plasma kallikrein, prekallikrein, and FXII

Within 10 minutes an inhibitory effect on plasma kallikrein activity was detected with KVD900 in undiluted plasma and within 20 minutes it was by greater than 95%. KVD900 provided critical high molecular weight kininogen (HK) cleavage protection for at least 10 hours

Click here to read the full press release.