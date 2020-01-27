EyePoint Signs License Agreement to Develop Inflammation Treatment

EyePoint and Ocumension announced a license agreement for a post-operative inflammation treatment following ocular surgery in Asia.









EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Ocumension Therapeutics announced an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery in Asia.

As quoted in the press release:

DEXYCU is currently marketed by EyePoint in the U.S. EyePoint maintains worldwide development and commercialization rights outside of the territories licensed to Ocumension. Under the terms of the agreement, EyePoint will receive an upfront payment of $2 million and royalties on product sales by Ocumension. EyePoint is eligible to receive up to an additional $12 million if certain future prespecified development, regulatory and commercial sales milestones are achieved by Ocumension. In exchange, Ocumension will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product in the agreed upon territories. Eyepoint will also be the exclusive supplier of DEXYCU to Ocumension for clinical use and commercial sale.

