Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) has announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.8 million shares at US$37.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The gross proceeds to Deciphera from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $400.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about August 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Deciphera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,621,621 additional shares of its common stock.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Jaffray and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities acted as lead manager for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as co-manager for the offering.

Deciphera intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund: clinical trials for ripretinib, including the expansion stage of its current Phase 1 clinical trial, its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, and additional clinical trials, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material, and pre-commercialization manufacturing process development and validation; clinical trials for DCC-3014, including the expansion stage of its current Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; clinical trials for rebastinib, including its current Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; Investigational New Drug-enabling studies and the potential development of DCC-3116; new and ongoing research activities for future drug candidates using its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform; continued growth of its commercial and medical affairs capabilities to support its transition from a development-stage company toward a commercial-stage company; and working capital purposes, including general operating expenses.