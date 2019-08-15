Pharmaceutical

Investing News

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

- August 15th, 2019

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) has announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.8 million shares at US$37.00 per share. As quoted in the press release: The gross proceeds to Deciphera from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $400.0 million. The offering is expected … Continued

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) has announced the pricing of its public offering of 10.8 million shares at US$37.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The gross proceeds to Deciphera from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $400.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about August 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Deciphera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,621,621 additional shares of its common stock.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Jaffray and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities acted as lead manager for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as co-manager for the offering.

Deciphera intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund: clinical trials for ripretinib, including the expansion stage of its current Phase 1 clinical trial, its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, and additional clinical trials, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material, and pre-commercialization manufacturing process development and validation; clinical trials for DCC-3014, including the expansion stage of its current Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; clinical trials for rebastinib, including its current Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; Investigational New Drug-enabling studies and the potential development of DCC-3116; new and ongoing research activities for future drug candidates using its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform; continued growth of its commercial and medical affairs capabilities to support its transition from a development-stage company toward a commercial-stage company; and working capital purposes, including general operating expenses.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

We found the top performing pharma stocks to watch this year

Find out more in our report
 

Related posts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Zosano Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
OpGen Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *