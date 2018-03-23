CURE Pharmaceutical Announces Closing of $1 Million Bridge Financing and Prepares to Uplist to NASDAQ

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that it secured a $1 million bridge financing from accredited investors for working capital and the potential uplisting to NASDAQ. Alexander Capital, LP acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

As quoted in the press release:

“This capital raise takes us to the next milestone for our company and demonstrates our maturing operations,” said Robert Davidson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of CURE Pharmaceutical. “With this investment, we will continue to develop our product pipeline and customer base always with the focus improving the patient experience through our non-invasive drug delivery products.” Through its solutions, CURE Pharmaceutical works to better the safety and efficacy of new and existing medications. The company’s unique CUREfilm™ technology enables high loads of medicine as well as multiple actives on a single film, while maintaining fast absorption and a pleasant taste.

Click here to read the full press release.