Pharmaceutical Investing

CURE Pharmaceutical Announces Closing of $1 Million Bridge Financing and Prepares to Uplist to NASDAQ

« Antibe Therapeutics’ Shar…
• March 23, 2018
Add Comment

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that it secured a $1 million bridge financing from accredited investors for working capital and the potential uplisting to NASDAQ. Alexander Capital, LP acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

As quoted in the press release:

“This capital raise takes us to the next milestone for our company and demonstrates our maturing operations,” said Robert Davidson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of CURE Pharmaceutical. “With this investment, we will continue to develop our product pipeline and customer base always with the focus improving the patient experience through our non-invasive drug delivery products.”

Through its solutions, CURE Pharmaceutical works to better the safety and efficacy of new and existing medications. The company’s unique CUREfilm™ technology enables high loads of medicine as well as multiple actives on a single film, while maintaining fast absorption and a pleasant taste.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Pharmaceutical Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Pharmaceutical Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Pharmaceutical

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply