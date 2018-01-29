Pharmaceutical Investing

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

• January 29, 2018
Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, announced today an underwritten offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025.

As quoted in the press release:

Alder intends to use net proceeds from the offering to fund the development and commercialization of eptinezumab, and in particular, activities in support of achieving approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for, and executing the commercial launch of, the infusion formulation of eptinezumab.

