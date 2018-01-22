Pharmaceutical Investing

Adamas Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

« 10 Top Pharmaceutical Com…
• January 22, 2018
Add Comment

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ADMS) announced that it plans to offer $85 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Adamas expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12.75 million of its common stock in connection with the offering.

As quoted in the press release:

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Pharmaceutical Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Pharmaceutical Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Pharmaceutical

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply