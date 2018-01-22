Adamas Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ADMS) announced that it plans to offer $85 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Adamas expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12.75 million of its common stock in connection with the offering.

As quoted in the press release:

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

