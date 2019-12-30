Molecular Data Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Molecular Data announced an initial public offering of 11.5 million shares for a total offering size of approximately US$61.9 million.









Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) announced an initial public offering of 11.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at a price of US$5.38 per share for a total offering size of approximately US$61.9 million.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,725,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price per ADS. AMTD Global Markets Limited, Fosun Hani Securities Limited and Boustead Securities, LLC are acting as the representatives of the underwriters jointly. A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a risk of total loss.

Click here to read the full press release.