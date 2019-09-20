Adamas Announces Data for GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) has announced presentation of new data on GOCOVRI to treat dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. As quoted in the press release: . The poster presentations will highlight data derived from the GOCOVRI development program and post-marketing pharmacovigilance surveillance. “Adamas’ purpose is to significantly improve the lives of people affected by neurological … Continued









. The poster presentations will highlight data derived from the GOCOVRI development program and post-marketing pharmacovigilance surveillance. “Adamas’ purpose is to significantly improve the lives of people affected by neurological diseases, and we remain committed to the presentation of GOCOVRI data to provide further information to support robust clinical discussions,” said Rajiv Patni, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Adamas. “Our goal is to ensure that neurologists understand how GOCOVRI may be an option for their Parkinson’s disease patients with dyskinesia on dopaminergic therapies by providing them with a treatment that may increase functional ON time by decreasing both dyskinesia and OFF.” The five posters will be part of the “Clinical Trials, Pharmacology and Treatment” session on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 1:45-3:15pm Central European Time (CET). Details of the poster presentations are as follows: Poster 106: “The Effect of GOCOVRI on Motor Aspects of Experiences of Daily Living: Analyses of MDS-UPDRS Part II Data from a Phase 3 Program”

Lead Author: Dr. Robert Hauser, University of South Florida Poster 107: “Analysis of the Shape of the GOCOVRI Steady-state PK Profile: Implications for an Extended Release Product”

Lead Author: Dr. Robert Hauser, University of South Florida Poster 115: “GOCOVRI Dose Adjustment in Elderly Parkinson’s Patients at Risk for Renal Impairment: Implications from an Exposure Simulation Model”

Lead Author: Dr. Stuart Isaacson, Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton Poster 171: “The Efficacy and Safety of GOCOVRI Based on Age: Special Population Analyses of a Phase 3 Study Program”

Lead Author: Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, University of Kansas Medical Center Poster 213: “Safety of GOCOVRI in Clinical Practice: One-Year Post-Launch Pharmacovigilance Data”

Lead Author: Dr. Caroline Tanner, University of California, San Francisco

