Titan Medical Receives US PAtent for Surgical Imaging Technology

Titan Medical (TSX:TMD, NASDAQ:TMDI) has announced it has received a US patent for its dual-view camera system for robotic surgery.

As quoted in the press release:

Titan’s proprietary dual-view camera system consists of an endoscope module that incorporates a flexible 3D high-definition camera along with a light source and a camera insertion tube with an integrated 2D high-definition camera along with an independent light source. This innovative technology provides surgical teams with two high-definition options for visualizing the surgical field, which enhances efficiency and the safety of single-port robotic surgery. The newly granted patent is directed at the endoscope module, including its unique modular and flexible design. This design facilitates convenient camera docking and intra-operative access, providing the ability to clean the primary camera lenses during a surgical procedure without undocking from the robotic surgical system. Additional patent applications directed at other aspects of the dual-view camera system remain pending. With this patent grant and the Company’s latest patent filings, Titan now has 45 patents issued and 82 patent applications. Titan also announces that Intellectual Asset Management (“IAM”), a leading IP business media platform, named Jasminder Brar, the Company’s Director of Strategic Development and Intellectual Property, to the 2019 edition of IAM Strategy 300: The World’s Leading IP Strategists. This is the fifth consecutive year Mr. Brar has been recognized as a global intellectual property strategy leader.

