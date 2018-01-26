Medical Device Investing

Skyline Medical Opens New European Headquarters to Drive International Sales of the STREAMWAY System

• January 26, 2018
Skyline Medical (NASDAQ:SKLN) announced that it has opened new European headquarters in Belgium and appointed Jean-Paul Rasschaert as Vice President of International Sales to drive international sales for the STREAMWAY System.

As quoted in the press release:

In 2017, the Company initiated an aggressive U.S. sales and marketing campaign for the STREAMWAY system, which resulted in a meaningful ramp in domestic sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 and early 2018. The Company also made initial investments in its international sales and marketing strategy by signing independent distribution agreements in Australia, Canada and Switzerland, as announced in November 2017. The opening of a European Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium marks the latest milestone in the Company’s expanded sales and marketing strategy.

