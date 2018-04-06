Relevium Targets 83 Million Unique Monthly Visitors and 26 Countries Through European Expansion of Bioganix

Relevium Technologies (TSXV:RLV) is pleased to announce that it has started the process of establishing European presence for the new Bioganix® brand in partnership with several online partners, including Amazon. Management will be doing an initial launch of eight best selling products, which will be live online on the week of the May 21, 2018 with full marketing launch by mid summer.

As quoted in the press release:

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium, stated: “The decision to expand to Europe was driven by several key indicators including Amazon’s current investment in the region, access to 230M new customers buying online, higher basket sizes and lower competition. We believe the new Bioganix® brand is poised to gain customer acceptance as a “trusted” brand and successful consumer engagement in the European market”

