Medical Device Investing

Relevium Targets 83 Million Unique Monthly Visitors and 26 Countries Through European Expansion of Bioganix

« 6 ASX Medical Device Stoc…
• April 6, 2018
Add Comment

Relevium Technologies (TSXV:RLV) is pleased to announce that it has started the process of establishing European presence for the new Bioganix® brand in partnership with several online partners, including Amazon. Management will be doing an initial launch of eight best selling products, which will be live online on the week of the May 21, 2018 with full marketing launch by mid summer.

As quoted in the press release:

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium, stated: “The decision to expand to Europe was driven by several key indicators including Amazon’s current investment in the region, access to 230M new customers buying online, higher basket sizes and lower competition. We believe the new Bioganix® brand is poised to gain customer acceptance as a “trusted” brand and successful consumer engagement in the European market”

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Longevity Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Longevity Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply