Perimeter Medical Imaging AI: Developing the Next Generation of Point-of-Care Specimen Imaging
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV:PINK) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science and technology channels.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV:PINK) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science and technology channels.
Perimeter Medical Imaging is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with advanced, real-time imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools, including the company’s flagship OTIS™ platform, which is capable of providing real-time, ultra-high resolution subsurface images of excised tissue.
Perimeter Medical Imaging’s company highlights include the following:
- Perimeter’s OTIS™ platform is cleared by FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest
- The OTIS™ platform includes a capital surgical cart plus a high margin single-use tissue handling component
- Awarded a $7.4 million grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, a leading state body funding cancer research, for the development of ImgAssist, an AI-based algorithm designed to assist clinicians with identification of regions suspicious for breast cancer
- Targeting the global medical imaging market, including the breast cancer market which is expected to create medical expenditures of $16.5 billion in 2020 according to the National Cancer Institute
- Owns four patents to date, with another five pending approval in the United States and internationally
- Partnered with leading hospitals in Texas for clinical data collection and pivotal study execution
- Insiders at Perimeter Medical hold approximately 40 percent of shares
Click here to connect with Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV:PINK) and to request an investor presentation.