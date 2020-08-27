Perimeter Medical Imaging AI: Developing the Next Generation of Point-of-Care Specimen Imaging

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV:PINK) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science and technology channels.









Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV:PINK) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science and technology channels.

Perimeter Medical Imaging is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with advanced, real-time imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools, including the company’s flagship OTIS™ platform, which is capable of providing real-time, ultra-high resolution subsurface images of excised tissue.

Perimeter Medical Imaging’s company highlights include the following:

Perimeter’s OTIS™ platform is cleared by FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest

The OTIS™ platform includes a capital surgical cart plus a high margin single-use tissue handling component

Awarded a $7.4 million grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, a leading state body funding cancer research, for the development of ImgAssist, an AI-based algorithm designed to assist clinicians with identification of regions suspicious for breast cancer

Targeting the global medical imaging market, including the breast cancer market which is expected to create medical expenditures of $16.5 billion in 2020 according to the National Cancer Institute

Owns four patents to date, with another five pending approval in the United States and internationally

Partnered with leading hospitals in Texas for clinical data collection and pivotal study execution

Insiders at Perimeter Medical hold approximately 40 percent of shares

Click here to connect with Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV:PINK) and to request an investor presentation.