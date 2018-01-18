NeuroMetrix and GlaxoSmithKline will Collaborate to Develop and Expand Access to Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), one of the world’s largest science-led global healthcare companies, involving Quell® Wearable Pain Relief Technology™.

“We are excited by the opportunity to partner with GSK Consumer Healthcare to expand access to Quell technology among chronic pain sufferers around the world. GSK Consumer Healthcare is a world leader in over-the-counter pain relief, with several top global brands,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “We will continue to focus on building Quell into a leading U.S. consumer healthcare brand while collaborating with GSK on Quell product development and supporting their international commercialization efforts. We believe that GSK is our ideal Quell partner as we share a deep commitment to science-based therapies and to the health and quality of life of our customers.”