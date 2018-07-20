Intuitive Surgical Announces Second Quarter Earnings
Jocelyn Aspa - July 20th, 2018
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
As quoted in the press release:
Q2 Highlights
- Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 18% compared with the second quarter of 2017, driven primarily by growth in U.S. general surgery procedures and worldwide urologic procedures.
- The Company shipped 220 da Vinci Surgical Systems compared with 166 in the second quarter of 2017.
- Second quarter 2018 revenue of $909 million grew approximately 20% compared with $759 million for the second quarter of 2017.
- Second quarter 2018 GAAP net income was $255 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared with $223 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017.
- Second quarter 2018 non-GAAP* net income was $327 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared with $230 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017.
- The Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the Vessel Sealer Extend, the da Vinci SP Surgical System for use in certain urology procedures, and the SureForm 60, a single-patient use 60mm stapler, in April 2018, May 2018, and July 2018, respectively.
