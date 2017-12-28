BioSig Technologies to Present at Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase at Biotech Showcase

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that it will present at the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase at Biotech Showcase(TM). The conference will be held January 8-10, 2018 at Parc 55 San Francisco – a Hilton Hotel.

Mr. Kenneth Londoner, Chairman & CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc., will cover the Company overview as well as recent highlights during the presentation. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with BioSig, please contact Natasha Russkina, VP Business Development and Corporate Finance at [email protected]

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology designed to improve the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Los Angeles-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP(TM) System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(TM) System, is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP System.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

