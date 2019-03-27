Assure Holdings Continues Expansion with Additional Partnership in Louisiana

Assure Holdings (TSXV:IOM,OTC Pink:ARHH) has announced it has partnered with a four-surgeon group operating in five facilities in Lafayette, Louisiana. As quoted in the press release: he group administers approximately 500 cases per year. This brings the total number of spine and neurosurgeons that Assure is currently working with in Louisiana to fifteen, with more … Continued









Assure Holdings (TSXV:IOM,OTC Pink:ARHH) has announced it has partnered with a four-surgeon group operating in five facilities in Lafayette, Louisiana.

As quoted in the press release:

he group administers approximately 500 cases per year. This brings the total number of spine and neurosurgeons that Assure is currently working with in Louisiana to fifteen, with more expected to be added to the platform soon. “Our expansion efforts continue to prove successful with the addition of four new surgeons to our growing platform,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and interim CEO. “We now operate in a total of 10 facilities within Louisiana and expect further expansion as the state continues to be a successful endeavor that has provided us with exceptional partners. “Assure has a proven neuromonitoring platform that consistently delivers industry-leading services to our partners and customers, and we believe this growing reputation will further expand our presence in 2019. I look forward to executing on the various growth opportunities we have in our pipeline and providing as many patients as possible with best-in-class neuromonitoring services.”

