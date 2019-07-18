Medical Device

Alphatec Commercially Launches of ALIF IdentiTi™ Porous Titanium Interbody System Implant

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) has announced it has launched the IdentiTi Large Window Porous Titanium Interbody Implant System to use in anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures.

As quoted in the press release:

“The spine market’s new organic innovation machine continues to deliver meaningful clinical distinction,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “With this fifth of twelve new product releases expected for 2019, ATEC is on track to fulfill its aggressive new product development and commercialization program. The innovation we are introducing is increasingly being adopted by discriminating spine surgeons.”

ALIF IdentiTi-LW Porous Titanium Interbody Implant System

The launch of the IdentiTi Interbody Implant System follows successful alpha evaluations that began in December 2018. It marks the fourth of six IdentiTi implant systems the Company expects to commercially introduce in 2019.

The IdentiTi line of implant systems is manufactured using a subtractive process, which begets more predictable performance, consistent bone-like porosity, and enhanced imaging characteristics. IdentiTi implants not only complement the Company’s current suite of PEEK implants, but also allow ATEC to address the broader market of surgeons who prefer titanium.

