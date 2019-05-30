Alphatec Announces Commercial Launch of TLIF IdentiTi™

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) has announced the commercial release of its IdentiTi-PC porous Titanium Interbody Implant System. As quoted in the press release: “The commercial launch of IdentiTi-PC demonstrates continued solid progress against our commitment to accelerate growth by compelling the spine market and engaging surgeons with clinical distinction,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive … Continued

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) has announced the commercial release of its IdentiTi-PC porous Titanium Interbody Implant System.

As quoted in the press release:

“The commercial launch of IdentiTi-PC demonstrates continued solid progress against our commitment to accelerate growth by compelling the spine market and engaging surgeons with clinical distinction,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This marks the fourth of twelve new product launches planned for 2019, an extraordinary level of development by any measure. We have built the spine market’s new organic innovation machine.”

TLIF IdentiTi-PC Porous Titanium Interbody Implant System

The launch of the IdentiTi-PC Interbody Implant System follows successful alpha evaluations that began in August 2018. It marks the third of six IdentiTi implant systems the Company expects to commercially introduce in 2019.

The IdentiTi line of implant systems are manufactured using a subtractive process, which begets more predictable, proprietary porosity and results in enhanced imaging characteristics. The implants are expected to perform better than competitive titanium implant offerings. The IdentiTi line of implants will not only complement the Company’s current suite of PEEK implants, but will also allow ATEC to address the broader market of surgeons who prefer titanium.