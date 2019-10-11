Life Science Big News Roundup: BriaCell Doses First Patient in Phase I/IIa Study; PreveCeutical Receives AU$616,802 R&D Tax Incentive Cash Refund; Lexaria Provides Update on R&D Program with Altria
Danielle Adams - October 11th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
Biotech:
- BriaCell Doses First Patient in Phase I/IIa Study Evaluating Bria-IMT™ in Combination with INCMGA00012 and Epacadostat in Patients with Advanced Breast Cancer
- PreveCeutical Receives AU$616,802 Research and Development Tax Incentive Cash Refund
- Lexaria Bioscience Provides Update on R&D Program Progress under License Agreement with Altria
