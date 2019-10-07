PreveCeutical Receives $616,802 AUD Research and Development Tax Incentive Cash Refund

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received a cash refund of $616,802 AUD from the Australian Taxation Office.









PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV, OTCQB:PRVCF, FSE:18H) (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”), is pleased to announce that it has received a cash refund of $616,802 AUD from the Australian Taxation Office under the Research and Development (“R&D”) Tax Incentive Program. The cash refund is related to expenditures on eligible R&D activities conducted in Australia during the Company’s 2018 financial year. The R&D activities included work done in areas across PreveCeutical’s portfolio, including the Sol-gel nose-to-brain drug delivery system and the non-addictive analgesics programs, which are being conducted at the University of Queensland, Australia.

The refund received by the Company will support and reinforce the Company’s continued investments in its R&D programs.

The R&D Tax Incentive Program encourages companies to engage in R&D programs, including ones that have the potential to improve global health outcomes, which boosts competitiveness and generates economic benefits locally.

PreveCeutical’s President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, “We are highly supportive of the Australian Government’s R&D Tax Credit incentive which recognises the critical role of R&D involved in potentially developing life-saving drugs, therapies and delivery devices. This refund would help enable PreveCeutical to further advance our proprietary therapeutic alternatives for preventive and curative therapies for some of the unmet medical needs.”

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

