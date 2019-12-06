Life Science Big News Roundup: Algernon’s NP-120 Outperforms Merck’s Phase 3 Drug MK-7264 by 110 Percent; Naturally Splendid’s Natera Sport(TM) Bites at Genesis PGA Tournament
Danielle Adams - December 6th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals’ NP-120 (Ifenprodil) Outperforms Merck’s Phase 3 Drug MK-7264 (Gefapixant) in an Acute Cough Study by 110 Percent
- Naturally Splendid’s Natera Sport(TM) Bites at Genesis Invitational PGA Tournament
