Life Science Big News Roundup: Lexaria Completes Initial Project with Canada’s National Research Council; PreveCeutical Grants Asterion Option to Purchase a 51% Interest in Sol-Gel IP
Danielle Adams - August 9th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Lexaria Bioscience Completes Initial Project with Canada’s National Research Council
- PreveCeutical Grants Asterion Option to Purchase up to a 51% Interest in Sol-Gel Intellectual Property
To see our previous Life Science Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.