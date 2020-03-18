Graph Blockchain Welcomes Christian Scovenna as President and COO

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) is pleased to announce that Christian Scovenna has joined the Company as President and COO, effective March 18, 2020.









Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) (“Graph” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Christian Scovenna has joined the Company as President and COO, effective March 18, 2020.

“Christian’s appointment represents a strong addition to our team, and I am excited to welcome him on board,” says Govinda Butcher, Graph’s CEO. “His experience in building and running public companies, especially in the cannabis industry, will be a tremendous asset as we build out Graph’s psychedelic e-commerce marketplace. We see many similarities between the psychedelic sector today and the cannabis space 6-7 years ago. Having a seasoned capital markets President and COO in place will greatly benefit our company and shareholders as it will allow me to focus on the buildout and execution of our strategy.”

COO & President Christian Scovenna added: “I am honoured to be joining GBLC and the team as we look to pivot into the psychedelics sector and create the first global psychedelic e-commerce marketplace. My commitment to the BOD and our shareholders is to develop a revenue-based model that serves to enhance shareholder value.”

Christian Scovenna is a highly experienced C-Suite Executive with over 13 years of capital market experience working with both, private and public microcap companies in Canada. He has held numerous Board positions with publicly traded resource, pharmaceutical and cannabis companies structuring deals/acquisitions and raising capital In his previous engagement with Mojave Jane Brands Inc. (formerly, High Hampton Holdings Corp.) (CSE: JANE), he was instrumental in building the company as one of the original founders and was a key member of the management team as interim CEO and Senior VP Corporate Finance while also serving on the board as a director. He currently serves as Director for Revive Therapeutics (RVV.C), Pasofino Gold Limited (formerly Enforcer Gold Corp.) (TSXV: VEIN) and Tevano Payment Systems (Private Co.) as VP Of Corporate Development.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

