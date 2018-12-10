Genetics Outlook 2019: CRISPR Technology Advances

With 2018 coming to a close, here’s a look at the biggest genetics trends in 2018 and what’s in store in 2019.









The genetics market is a broad sector covering everything about genes and their functions.

The genetics testing market itself makes up a substantial chunk of the industry as it’s responsible for identifying which genetic mutations each patient may have. Energias Market Research expects to see the market grow with a compound annual growth rate of 12.2 percent from 2018-2024. This could increase from US$8.5 billion in 2017 to US$19.1 billion in 2024.

The report believes the increase is due to a rising demand for personalized medicine coupled with a growing incidence of genetic disorders. The high cost of genetics tests could subdue the maximum ability of the market to prosper.

Most companies use these tests in a clinical setting, to identify which genetic mutations a patient might have in order to define personalized medicine.

Other–predominantly private–companies to the likes of 23andMe or Ancestry offer genetics testing to the public. This gives patients the ability to receive a comprehensive diagnostic of their health and ancestry through their genetics. This data is sold to pharmaceutical and biotech companies to use for drug development and clinical trials.

In addition to the top genetics trends of 2018, the Investing News Network (INN) is also looking at what may be in store for 2019.

Genetics Trends 2018: IPOs surface innovation

Always standing as a pivoting industry for multiple uses, the genetics market features a wide variety of companies, and each initial public offering (IPO) expands the markets presence. A few genetics IPOs INN covered in 2018 includes Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOU) in August and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in September.

Bionano Genomics was developed to help other life science companies with its genomic platform technologies. Its Saphyr product, which streamlines the ability to merge DNA imaging and genomic data analysis into one workflow, is just one of the technologies Bionano has to offer. This company priced its IPO at US$6.13 per 3.36 million shares which totaled over US$20.59 million.

From the continued influx of genetics, stem cell and immunotherapy markets, it’s clear these technologies can benefits a variety of companies.

Urovant Sciences has a gene therapy drug, hMaxi-K, in development for overactive bladder for patients that have failed oral pharmacological therapy. The company specializes in urologic condition therapies. The other drug, vibegron, is for the same indication with other urinary symptoms.

Urovant had a US$140 million IPO, with 10 million shares priced at US$14 each. Investors can look forward to hearing about the company’s Phase 2 trial for the gene therapy drug, which is expected to begin in 2019.

Genetics Trends 2018: M&A takes center stage

M&A activity is always a widely-used business strategy—especially for the bigger companies. Companies can take advantage of slow news periods with acquiring new companies to expand their own product line, product pipeline and technology.

2018 was no different; big genetics company Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), which offers a variety of sequencing and array technologies, acquired two companies throughout the year. The first is Edico Genome with its own technology, the DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform, which uses field programmable gate array technology to reduce data footprint and time to results.

This will expand Illumina’s technology by expanding and improving its current genetic sequencing portfolio.

Illumina also acquired Pacific Biosciences for about US$1.2 billion. This will expand the company’s technology further for long-read sequencing and quicker discovery. Previously, Illumina’s focus was on short-read sequencing platforms, but sequencing de novo and highly homologous regions on the genome are better with long-reads.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) acquired Counsyl for US$375 million in late May. The company is a pioneer in carrier screening and non-invasive prenatal screening. Counsyl had revenues of over $134 million in the 12-month period before the acquisition.

Lastly, towards the end of the year, NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) acquired Genoptix for US$125 million in cash. Genoptix is a leading clinical oncology laboratory which focuses on hematology and solid tumor testing. This aligns with NeoGenomics’ focus of cancer-focused genetic testing services and will expand the company’s reach and growth objectives.

Genetics Outlook 2019: CRISPR technology and trials advance

A type of technology that’s always mentioned in the genetics market is the CRISPR technology. This genome editing tool is still one of the biggest developments to the genetics space when it comes to fast, accurate and more affordable DNA editing.

Announced in October, the technology can now open up more of the genome for editing. Investors may want to watch this development as life science companies take advantage of using the technology for drug programs.

Previously, the CRISPR-Cas9, which makes the edits to a genome, could only edit around 9.9 percent of the sites on a genome. Researchers at MIT Media Lab have now widened this percentage to almost half of the genome locations. This was done with a new enzyme from Cas9.

Although CRISPR technology is just beginning in clinical programs, this information could help a variety of companies to work on DNA with the CRISPR technology than before.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, a few of the first CRISPR clinical trials are underway. CRISPR Therapeutics’ (NASDA:CRSP) drug CTX001 is in two trials with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) as a collaborator. Not to be confused with the technology itself, CRISPR Therapeutics is a drug company which is using the CRISPR/Cas9 technology to develop its pipeline.

CTX001 is an autologous gene-edited hematopoietic stem cell therapy in development for two blood disorder indications, beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Both trials are currently recruiting patients and the primary complete date is February 2021.

Investor Takeaway

Deloitte’s 2018 global life science outlook says about 80 percent of rare diseases are from genetic origin, meaning they are likely caused by a genetic mutation. When the report was published at the end of January, there were 34 gene therapies in the final US Food and Drug Administration approval stage and 470 drugs in initial clinical trials.

Along with the ongoing CRISPR-based clinical trials, if these are successful, new companies may begin bringing the technology to their own programs. Overall, this leaves investors with many genetic investing opportunities to look out for.

Some of the top companies according to Research and Markets’ genetic testing market outlook include Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY), Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), Cepheid, Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Investors can follow updates from these companies and others on our top NASDAQ genetics stocks for news in the genetics market.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Lakusta, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.